    Ali Abbas Zafar Tells Katrina Kaif That He Will Never Work With Kangana Ranaut!

    The latest statement of Ali Abbas Zafar has surely not impressed netizens much as he has refused to work with Kangana Ranaut in future. When Ali Abbas Zafar along with Katrina Kaif appeared on Zee5 chat show Starry Nights season 2, the duo indulged into some 'question-answer' session as a part of 'Double Trouble' game.

    So, when Katrina popped the question to Ali that which actress he would not want to work with, Ali jokingly took the name of Jennifer Lawrence. But when he was prodded further to give a name of a Bollywood actress, Ali again replied with Kangana Ranaut's name.

    When Komal Nahta, the host of the show, asked Ali to elaborate what made him took Kangana's name, Katrina interrupted him and said, "let's move on to the next question" and everyone broke into laughter.

    Needless to mention, Kangana Ranaut's fans are upset with Ali Abbas Zafar's statement and one of her fans also took a pot-shot at the director sasying, "@iamharsh03‏ @iamhrishihb: "Ali Abbas duffer said he dont want to work with #KanganaRanaut...he only want to work with brainless stupid actresses who don't even know the A of acting(like Katrina)are pehele ye to soch Leta ke kangana tere sath q kam karegi? Bharat me Salman uncle he #manikarnika." [sic]

    On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya, while Ali Abbas Zafar is busy directing Bharat. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
