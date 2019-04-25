Ali Ali Song From Blank: Akshay Kumar Makes A Stylish Cameo In Karan Kapadia's Debut Film!

Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Behzad Khambata's upcoming thriller 'Blank' where he essays the role of a suicide bomber who is interrogated by Sunny Deol who plays an ATS officer.

Recently it was reported that Akshay Kumar will be appearing in a special song for this film. Well folks, the track is finally out online. The Khiladi Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the video and wrote, "The message is loud, and clear to the supreme being who will save us from all evil in the end. #AliAliFromBlank Song OUT NOW!"

Check out the song here-

The film which gives a Sufi vibe has been composed by Arko and crooned by B Praak. Earlier while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay revealed that this special song is his way to wish Karan luck for his new beginnings.

The superstar was quoted as saying, "Karan has chosen an unconventional route for his debut and I am extremely proud of him. Doing this song is my way of wishing him all the best." He further shared, "The boy had genuine acting skills. I first saw the spark in a short film that he did, which even went to the Cannes Film Festival. With Blank, Karan has gone several notches up in terms of acting and performance."

Blank also stars Ishita Dutta and is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 3, 2019.