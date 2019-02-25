Ali Fazal's Nude Pictures Gets Leaked Online, Actor Condemns The Cheap & Distasteful Act!

Ali Fazal CONFIRMS his private pictures gets LEAKED online; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

As sad as it might sound, the Fukrey actor Ali Fazal's nude and private pictures have been leaked online and are doing the rounds on social media. Thankfully, the images are taken down and are not available anymore as the authorities acted swiftly. An enraged Ali Fazal took to his Instagram handle and confirmed that the pictures are real and condemned the cheap and distasteful act of not giving respect to his privacy.

Check out the video below...

View this post on Instagram Not Cool... A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Feb 23, 2019 at 4:33am PST

Ali Fazal's followers showed their support and solidarity and heaped praises for addressing the issue head on. A user wrote, "Takes courage to own up. Respect you as an actor but now respect you as a human being more. Ignore the bullshit- you are phenomenal despite everything. Sending love and light all the way from Nepal."

Another user wrote, "Don't worry. You have our full support. I understand how it feels to be in such a horrible situation and it may happen with anyone. So it's time to strongly condemn such acts of privacy intrusion and take a stand against it. Your fans will always be your fans no matter what unless it's you who is on the wrong side."

On the work front, Ali Fazal is a busy man and has three movies up his sleeve - Tadka, Milan Talkies and Prassthanam. All the three movies are scheduled to hit the theatres during the second half of 2019.

