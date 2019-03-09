Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan Attend Ambani's Wedding
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to tie the knot today on March 9, 2019 and the who's who of town made a beeline at the Jio Global Centre in Mumbai. From top Bollywood stars to politicians and business tycoons, they're all at the wedding at the moment to bless the couple. Also, the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt was present at the wedding and sported a yellow traditional outfit and posed for the cameras in all her glory. Even Amitabh Bachchan along with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan we pesent. Vidya Balan and her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur attended too. Check out the pictures below...
Alia Bhatt In All Her Glory
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt arrived at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in all her grandeur and made heads turn with her outfit. The smile on her face was present right from the beginning and the actress glows every time she poses to the cameras.
The Stunning Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks absolutely stunning in her outfit and made heads turn with her style and charisma.
Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff pose for the cameras at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding in Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is getting prettier by the day and this picture proves it. Doesn't she look so beautiful in her pink traditional outfit, folks?
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan arrives with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.
Vidya Balan
The Oh La La girl Vidya Balan sported a saree and was all smiles to the shutterbugs. Doesn't she look so lovely here, folks?
Vidya Balan With Sidharth Roy Kapur
After striking a single pose of herself, Vidya Balan's husband Sidharth Roy Kapur posed for the cameras and the couple looked so amazing together. They're surely one of the best pairs in Bollywood at the moment.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon strikes a pose along with her husband Anil Thadani as they arrive at the Jio Global Grounds to bless the newly married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.
Uddhav Thackeray & AdityaThackeray
Maharashtra's well known political leader Uddhav Thackeray arrived at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding along with his son Aditya Thackeray.
