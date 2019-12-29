Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At Airport As They Leave For New Year's Celebrations!

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the airport on Sunday night. The couple was last seen at Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash at her home. It is reported that Ranbir and Alia have left the town to celebrate their New Year together. Bollywood's most favorite couple was seen sporting a casual avatar as they left the airport.

Alia was seen wearing Denim pants and jacket, While Ranbir sported a t-shirt and casual pants with white sneakers. Take a look at their picture below:

If reports are to be true, the shooting of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi began recently. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on Hussain Zaidi's renowned book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. The story revolves around a woman who was forced into prostitution at a young age. She eventually joins hands with the underworld and becomes a lady don. The movie is scripted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Kapadia.

Alia recently took to her Instagram to post a photo of a placard that had Gangubai written on it. She captioned it, "Look what Santa gave me this year 📽❤️ (sic)". The movie is scheduled to release on September 11, 2020.

The Gully Boy actress and Sanju actor had busy schedules this year with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia, Brahmastra is reported to be a fantasy trilogy. The movie's first part is expected to hit the screens by summer 2020. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

Alia recently gave her opinion about Brahmastra's delay in release. She told India Today, "It's a very different kind of film and good things take time".

Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is about Shiva (Ranbir), a reluctant hero who is on a self-discovering journey. The updates of the film have been on top news ever since its title launch. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is playing an important role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the movie.

