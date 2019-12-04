RUMOUR HAS IT! Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor To Have A Winter Wedding In 2020?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated star couples of Bollywood. The rumours regarding the Alia-Ranbir wedding has been doing the rounds from the past few months. According to the latest updates, the Brahmastra duo is planning to tie the knot in 2020.

The report published by a popular daily suggests that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to have a winter wedding in 2020. If the reports are to be believed, the actors are planning to finish all their pending projects by November 2020 as the couple wants to take at least a month off from work for their wedding celebrations.

Reportedly, the duo decided to wait till the winter season of 2020 to tie the knot as both are totally occupied with their acting commitments. Ranbir Kapoor is expected to finish his assignments first, as the actor has only signed two projects so far, including Brahmastra and the period drama Shamshera.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is having an extremely busy year ahead with more projects in her kitty. The actress will essay the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also joining hands with her father, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for his comeback project Sadak 2.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently busy with the Manali schedule of their highly anticipated upcoming project, Brahmastra. The movie, which is touted to be a superhero film, is directed by Ranbir's best buddy Ayan Mukerji. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is appearing in a pivotal role.

Shah Rukh Khan will have an important cameo in the movie, which will also feature Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in a key role. The project is jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions. The first instalment of Brahmastra, which has been planned as a trilogy will hit theatres in 2020.

