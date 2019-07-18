Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Alia Bhatt & Anil Kapoor Have The Sweetest Wishes For Our Desi Girl

It's indeed a happy day for all the PeeCee maniacs out there as their 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra turns a year old today (July 18, 2019) and many fans and celebs including Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor wished the actress and poured love on her.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Priyanka, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous source of inspiration for girls all over the world !!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake."

Anil Kapoor, who shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do, also wished the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Knowing you & working together has always been an absolute pleasure! Your journey & go big or go home attitude is inspiring! No obstacle is too big to overcome if you set your mind to it! Always keep smiling! Lots of love!"

Also, have a look at how her fans wished the actress..

Ayushiiiii ღ @AyushiSri11: "Happy birthday @priyankachopra ❤️ You are truly inspiring, fierce and amazing women 😍 I really admire you and your work 😊 You are truly an inspiration to me... #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #TrueIdeal."

Kishan Moondh @kishan_moondh: "Happy birthday @bhumipednekar and @priyankachopra May you be blessed with a happy, successful and fruitful life! ❤️"

Za @_zarcasm: "Happiest Birthday PC 🌟 with each passing year you shine even brighter and look so much happier. I hope everything you're wishing for comes true. 😘😘❤️:

LOVE matters @marierose362: "Happy birthday to most inspiring women I know.... You have been inspiration to so many and your are still inspiring ppl with that smile, love and care for ppl..."

A very Happy Birthday to Smile children's favourite Priyanka Ma'am. Thank you for #SpreadingSmiles & creating an everlasting impression on importance of #GirlChild education.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.

