English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Alia Bhatt & Anil Kapoor Have The Sweetest Wishes For Our Desi Girl

    By
    |

    It's indeed a happy day for all the PeeCee maniacs out there as their 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra turns a year old today (July 18, 2019) and many fans and celebs including Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor wished the actress and poured love on her.

    Sharing a beautiful picture of Priyanka, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous source of inspiration for girls all over the world !!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake."

    alia-anil-kapoor-have-the-sweetest-birthday-wishes-for-priyanka-chopra

    Anil Kapoor, who shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do, also wished the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @priyankachopra! Knowing you & working together has always been an absolute pleasure! Your journey & go big or go home attitude is inspiring! No obstacle is too big to overcome if you set your mind to it! Always keep smiling! Lots of love!"

    Also, have a look at how her fans wished the actress..

    Ayushiiiii ღ @AyushiSri11: "Happy birthday @priyankachopra ❤️ You are truly inspiring, fierce and amazing women 😍 I really admire you and your work 😊 You are truly an inspiration to me... #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #TrueIdeal."

    Kishan Moondh @kishan_moondh: "Happy birthday @bhumipednekar and @priyankachopra May you be blessed with a happy, successful and fruitful life! ❤️"

    Za @_zarcasm: "Happiest Birthday PC 🌟 with each passing year you shine even brighter and look so much happier. I hope everything you're wishing for comes true. 😘😘❤️:

    LOVE matters @marierose362: "Happy birthday to most inspiring women I know.... You have been inspiration to so many and your are still inspiring ppl with that smile, love and care for ppl..."

    A very Happy Birthday to Smile children's favourite Priyanka Ma'am. Thank you for #SpreadingSmiles & creating an everlasting impression on importance of #GirlChild education.

    On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink.

    (Social media posts are produced as it is)

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAY News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue