Alia Bhatt APOLOGIES To Kangana Ranaut Post Being Called SHAMELESS; Says She Didn’t Do Intentionally
A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut had called out Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for not supporting her film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She had said, "These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. When I saw Raazi trailer, I called Alia and Meghna, I spoke to each one of them for half an hour. But no response from anyone. This is a very strange sort of a racket. I don't know what they are threatened by."
Now, while promoting her upcoming film, Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's statement and said she will apologise to Kangana Ranaut on personal level if she was upset with her.
Alia Says She Didn’t Do Anything Intentionally
Alia's response comes days after Kangana lashed out at her for not responding to her gestures. Replying to a question, Alia said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."
Alia Says She Admires Kangana
Alia also said that she has always admired Kangana. "But I have always said that I have admired her a lot as an actor and a person. She is very outspoken and it takes courage to be that way.
I wasn't aware of this problem or anything, I was busy with the shooting. So yes, what can I say, I don't want to upset anybody," Alia said in an interview Thursday.
Kangana Feels B-Town Has Ganged Up Against Her
Kangana on Thursday claimed that the industry had ganged up against her for her "nepotism" comment but she was not afraid.
She had said, "How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, "Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!"
How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"
Kangana Says She Will Expose Everyone
"What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I'll be after them. 'Inki vaat laga dugi'. I'll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me," she told at Manikarnika event.