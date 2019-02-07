Alia Bhatt APOLOGIES To Kangana Ranaut Post Being Called SHAMELESS; Says She Didn’t Do Intentionally

Alia Says She Didn’t Do Anything Intentionally

Alia's response comes days after Kangana lashed out at her for not responding to her gestures. Replying to a question, Alia said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Alia Says She Admires Kangana

Alia also said that she has always admired Kangana. "But I have always said that I have admired her a lot as an actor and a person. She is very outspoken and it takes courage to be that way.

I wasn't aware of this problem or anything, I was busy with the shooting. So yes, what can I say, I don't want to upset anybody," Alia said in an interview Thursday.

Kangana Feels B-Town Has Ganged Up Against Her

Kangana on Thursday claimed that the industry had ganged up against her for her "nepotism" comment but she was not afraid.

She had said, "How do these people become so petty? How do these people look at a film, like for an individual, "Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!"

How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else?"

Kangana Says She Will Expose Everyone

"What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I'll be after them. 'Inki vaat laga dugi'. I'll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me," she told at Manikarnika event.