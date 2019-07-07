Alia Bhatt As Safeena In Gully Boy Was More ABUSIVE & VIOLENT Than Kabir Singh: Rangoli Chandel

In his latest interview with Anupama Chopra, the Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed the critics for praising Sanju but criticizing Kabir Singh. Now, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel comes out in support of Sandeep Vanga and also took a sharp dig at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for their characters in Gully Boy and Sanju.

Rangoli compared Alia Bhatt's character Safeena in Gully Boy with Kabir Singh and tweeted, "yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be."

She further wrote, "Every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman's head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena..."

"woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don't want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho !!"

Rangoli shifts her attack on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and wrote, "Weeks apart Rani LaxmiBai &Gully Boy come, not a single word from feminazi about LaxmiBai's feminism!! kyun because she is a Maratha Hindu woman? In Sanju, @RajkumarHirani Sir shows criminal underworld of 80s 90s bollywood no mention of Dawood, Chota Shakeel, Abu Saleem.."

"..in the name of mafia one Marathi don wearing teeka and rudraksh shown and his crime is that he puts Ganpati pandals... wah!!! What to say to this Hindu phobic industry aur unke chatukar yeh berozgaar media ..."

Rangoli concluded as saying that outsiders should support Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he is no different than Zoya Akhtar, who directed Gully Boy.