    Alia Bhatt Bagged Salman Khan- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Because Of This Reason?

    Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next film with Salman Khan, there were various speculations doing the rounds about the film's leading lady. Finally all the rumours were put to rest yesterday when the makers finally revealed that Alia Bhatt has been finalized as the female lead in the film.

    It's the first time the young actress is teaming up with the superstar and the filmmaker and one just can't wait to watch the trio weave magic on screen. While it's a dream come true for Alia to work with a maestro filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there's an interesting reason why he decided to cast the 'Gully Boy' actress in the film. 

    Alia's Role In Inshallah Requires A Lot Of Classical Dancing

    According to a report by Subhash K. Jha, Alia's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah requires a whole lot of classical dancing.

    Alia's Got To Thank Kalank

    The report quoted a source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Bhansali saw Alia dancing in the teaser of Kalank. That did it. Alia will be cast in Inshallah."

    Interestingly, SLB Had Refused To Audition A 9 Year-Old Alia For Black

    The filmmaker revealed, "Alia is an extremely young actress with a lot of magic. She fits the role beautifully.

    When she was nine, she'd come with her mother (Soni Razdan) to audition for Black. I saw the sparkle in her eyes. I told Soni I wouldn't audition her for a child's role because I knew she was a Hindi film heroine."

    Alia & SLB Had Planned To Collaborate Earlier But Things Didn't Work Out

    After rejecting Alia for Black, Bhansali wanted to cast Alia in another film. But then, things didn't work out. " "Later, I went to Soni and Mahesh (Bhatt) and told them I wanted their girl, but that project didn't happen."

    'Inshallah Will Be A Beautiful Journey', Says SLB

    Finally, things have fallen into places and Alia is finally working with Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The long wait has finally come to an end and in Alia's words, 'Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah".'

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
