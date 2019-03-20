Alia Bhatt Bagged Salman Khan- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Because Of This Reason?

Alia's Role In Inshallah Requires A Lot Of Classical Dancing

According to a report by Subhash K. Jha, Alia's role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah requires a whole lot of classical dancing.

Alia's Got To Thank Kalank

The report quoted a source close to the development was quoted as saying, "Bhansali saw Alia dancing in the teaser of Kalank. That did it. Alia will be cast in Inshallah."

Interestingly, SLB Had Refused To Audition A 9 Year-Old Alia For Black

The filmmaker revealed, "Alia is an extremely young actress with a lot of magic. She fits the role beautifully.

When she was nine, she'd come with her mother (Soni Razdan) to audition for Black. I saw the sparkle in her eyes. I told Soni I wouldn't audition her for a child's role because I knew she was a Hindi film heroine."

Alia & SLB Had Planned To Collaborate Earlier But Things Didn't Work Out

After rejecting Alia for Black, Bhansali wanted to cast Alia in another film. But then, things didn't work out. " "Later, I went to Soni and Mahesh (Bhatt) and told them I wanted their girl, but that project didn't happen."

'Inshallah Will Be A Beautiful Journey', Says SLB

Finally, things have fallen into places and Alia is finally working with Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The long wait has finally come to an end and in Alia's words, 'Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah".'