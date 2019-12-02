    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Alia Bhatt Breaks Down While Opening Up About Sister Shaheen's Battle With Depression; Watch Videos

      By
      |
      Alia Bhatt breaks down in tears while speaking about sister Shaheen’s depression | FilmiBeat

      Alia Bhatt shares quite a close bond with her elder sister Shaheen and the siblings never feel to express their love for each other as they often go out together on vacations and treat their fans with lovely pictures. A few years back, Shaheen opened up about depression since she was about 13 years old on Instagram.

      Recently, Shaheen even penned a book on depression titled 'I've Never Been Unhappier'. At the launch event of the book, Alia broke down in tears and the emotional moment was captured on the camera.

      Check out the videos here.

      Emotional #AliaBhatt with sister #ShaheenBhatt for a women's seminar in Mumbai today #instadaily #ManavManglani

      Emotional #AliaBhatt with sister #ShaheenBhatt for a women's seminar in Mumbai today

      Alia Bhatt Got Emotional At The Event

      Alia Bhatt Got Emotional At The Event

      The 'Brahmastra' actress couldn't hold back her tears as she revealed how despite staying together, she understood her sister's struggle and battle after reading the book.

      Alia Felt Guilty For This Reason

      Alia Felt Guilty For This Reason

      Alia said that she felt guilty for not having understood her sister Shaheen the way she should have at times.

      The Sunshine Girls

      The Sunshine Girls

      Before the book launch, Alia posted a picture with Shaheen and captioned it as, Here comes the sun ☀️

      No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you! ❤️

      Thank you @barkha.dutt for the platform! This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!!☀️☀️ #wethewomen #neverbeenunhappier."

      In The Past, Alia Revealed That She Suffered From Bouts Of Anxiety

      In The Past, Alia Revealed That She Suffered From Bouts Of Anxiety

      "I haven't been depressed but I've had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It's been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It's not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low," said the actress.

      In the same interview, she also revealed how she owes it to her sister Shaheen and her book, that she came to know about her own state of anxiety.

      Read more about: alia bhatt
      Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
