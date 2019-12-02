Alia Bhatt Breaks Down While Opening Up About Sister Shaheen's Battle With Depression; Watch Videos

Alia Bhatt Got Emotional At The Event

The 'Brahmastra' actress couldn't hold back her tears as she revealed how despite staying together, she understood her sister's struggle and battle after reading the book.

Alia Felt Guilty For This Reason

Alia said that she felt guilty for not having understood her sister Shaheen the way she should have at times.

The Sunshine Girls

Before the book launch, Alia posted a picture with Shaheen and captioned it as, Here comes the sun ☀️

No better feeling than talking about your sisters first book! @shaheenb you are brilliant and I love you! ❤️

Thank you @barkha.dutt for the platform! This will truly be a memory for lifeeeee!!!☀️☀️ #wethewomen #neverbeenunhappier."

In The Past, Alia Revealed That She Suffered From Bouts Of Anxiety

"I haven't been depressed but I've had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It's been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It's not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low," said the actress.

In the same interview, she also revealed how she owes it to her sister Shaheen and her book, that she came to know about her own state of anxiety.