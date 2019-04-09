Alia Bhatt BREAKS HER SILENCE On People Criticizing Her Pairing With Salman Khan In Inshallah!

After twenty years, Salman Khan is all set to reunite with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a love story titled 'Inshallah'. As soon as the makers announced the film, speculations went rife as to who would play Salman's leading lady in the movie.

Finally, the makers revealed the supense by announcing Alia Bhatt as the female lead. While some were excited about Salman and the 'Gully Boy' actress finally sharing screen, there was a section of people who had mixed thoughts about their pairing due to their age difference.

Recently in an interview, Alia finally reacted to the mixed response on her pairing with Salman in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

What Criticism? Alia said, "I didn't get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn't there be speculation." Neither Salman Nor SLB Is Bothered With The Criticism She further added, "There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don't think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision." Inshallah Is A Younger Film Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had dropped hint about the film's plot and said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, "It's a younger film, the kind I've wanted to make for a long time after all the dark, intense, over dramatic ones. Life is not only about dark nights, it's also about beautiful, sunshiny mornings. It's a new chapter for me as a filmmaker." SLB On Casting Alia Opposite Salman Alia is an extremely young actress with a lot of magic. She fits the role beautifully," the filmmaker was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Alia is quite a busy bee these days. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Kalank'. She will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, Salman Khan's Inshallah and SS Rajamouli's RRR which stars Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR.

