Alia Bhatt's Wait Comes To An End; Bags Her First Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Opposite Salman Khan

Alia Bhatt To Share Screen Space With Salman For The First Time

Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and posted, "It's been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial."

It's Been A Long Wait, Says Alia

"I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait," tweeted the 'Kalank' actress.

Alia Can't Wait To Join Salman & Sanjay On This Journey

She further wrote, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called "Inshallah" ❤ #Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982."

This Is Quite Exciting!

Earlier, a source close to SLB had told Mumbai Mirror, "Both of them (Salman & Bhansali). have been looking to team up on a film for a while now. Everything has now fallen into place.He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, Padmaavat. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him."