Alia Bhatt Deadlifts 70 Kgs, Leaves Us Stunned! Watch Video

A video of Alia Bhatt deadlifting her body weight is going viral and stunning fans. The actress can be seen deadlifting a 70 kgs dumbbell with total ease in the video, which is leaving us surprised. The caption for the video explains how Alia is starting to enjoy strength, and has been weight training for nine months now, starting with 9 kgs. Being someone who never backs down from what's put in front of her, she was able to increase it to 70 kgs in just a few months! Check it out.

The video of Alia was shared by an Instagram page called SOHFIT. "I'm going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn't lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong!" the caption read.

It continued, "The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn't even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what's put in front of her. New personal best done and now we're going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we've got a lot of work to do."

Many fans were amazed looking at the video, and were all praises for Alia.

Alia has been pushing boundaries ever since she stepped foot in the Hindi film industry. Having started off with a typical commercial Hindi film, Student Of The Year, the actress went on to work in critically acclaimed movies such as Highway, Raazi, and Gully Boy. Alia recently returned from a vacation in Kenya, with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

