English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Deadlifts 70 Kgs, Leaves Us Stunned! Watch Video

    By
    |

    A video of Alia Bhatt deadlifting her body weight is going viral and stunning fans. The actress can be seen deadlifting a 70 kgs dumbbell with total ease in the video, which is leaving us surprised. The caption for the video explains how Alia is starting to enjoy strength, and has been weight training for nine months now, starting with 9 kgs. Being someone who never backs down from what's put in front of her, she was able to increase it to 70 kgs in just a few months! Check it out.

    Alia Bhatt Deadlifts 70 Kgs, Leaves Us All Stunned!

    The video of Alia was shared by an Instagram page called SOHFIT. "I'm going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn't lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong!" the caption read.

    View this post on Instagram

    I’m going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn’t lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn’t even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what’s put in front of her. New personal best done and now we’re going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we’ve got a lot of work to do. #sohfit #bethebestyou #girlswholift #strongnotskinny

    A post shared by SOHFIT (@sohfitofficial) on Sep 12, 2019 at 5:44am PDT

    It continued, "The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn't even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it. Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure. Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what's put in front of her. New personal best done and now we're going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we've got a lot of work to do."

    Many fans were amazed looking at the video, and were all praises for Alia.

    Alia has been pushing boundaries ever since she stepped foot in the Hindi film industry. Having started off with a typical commercial Hindi film, Student Of The Year, the actress went on to work in critically acclaimed movies such as Highway, Raazi, and Gully Boy. Alia recently returned from a vacation in Kenya, with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

    MOST READ: Akshay Kumar Is OVERWHELMED By Juhi Chawla's Gesture On His Birthday; Calls It 'The Best Gift'

    More ALIA BHATT News

    Read more about: alia bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue