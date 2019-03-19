Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone Share A Frame At Zee Cine Awards 2019, Madhuri Dixit Looks Surreal

Alia Bhatt Looked So Beautiful On The Red Carpet

The actress who is considered to be on top of the game in Bollywood right now, Alia Bhatt, looked absolutely beautiful and graceful at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. People who were present could not take their eyes of Alia, who wore a white dress with pink floral detailing on it.

Deepika Padukone Made Jaws Drop As Always

As expected, Deepika Padukone made jaws drop on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She stunned in a beautiful red strapless gown with a long train behind. She kept her make up simple, except for the red hot lips.

Deepika & Alia Came Together For A Pic

Deepika & Alia wowed those present by sharing a beautiful frame at the Zee Cine Awards.

Madhuri Dixit Looked Surreal In A Black Gown

Madhuri Dixit is an evergreen beauty, and she looked so surreal at the Zee Cine Awards 2019. Madhuri wore a fabulous black off shoulder gown which she accessorized with a waist belt, and what looked like diamond earrings.

KJo's Fashionista Mode

Karan Johar is a bonafide fashionista in the Hindi film industry and he makes sure he dresses his best wherever he goes. At the Zee Cine Awards 2019, Karan looked very stylish in a white, almost silver shimmering blazer, which he teamed with a black shirt and black trousers. He even wore his trademark glasses.

Kriti Sanon Stunned On The Red Carpet

Kriti Sanon looked like such a diva on the red carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2019. She made heads turn in a black plunge neck gown which had a color block portion with aqua blue sequins. She had done up her hair in a ponytail with a mid parting, and wore gorgeous earrings to complete her look.

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades twinned together in black outfits. Arjun wore a classic black suit and, Gabriella also wore a black suit which she teamed with a crop top, looking like a total boss lady.