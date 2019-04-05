Alia Bhatt Didn't Want To Dance In Front Of Madhuri Dixit & Insisted Her To Sit In Her Vanity Van!

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Karan Johar's much ambitious project, Kalank and while promoting the film, the actress spilled many beans about her song 'Ghar more pareshiya', in which she can be seen dancing in front of the Goddess of dance, Madhuri Dixit. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Alia said, "I dance in the film but not with Madhuri M'aam. Am I mad to dance with her?"

When asked, if in the film, will Alia Bhatt be seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit, Alia said, "Fortunately not. To my good fortune, I don't have to share the dance floor with Madhuri M'aam. But she's standing and watching me while I dance. For me, that was a reason to be nervous enough...that she was watching me dance."

"I'd keep pleading for her to sit in her vanity van. But of course, she had to be in the shots. So imagine, I had to dance in front of one of our finest dancers of all times," she added.

Talking about her working experience in Kalank, Alia said it was absolutely fantastic but also added that Kalank is one the the most challeging films she has done till now!

Shivling Row: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Set Construction Firm Issues Clarification

The film, which also casts Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Khemmu, is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.