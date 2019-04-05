English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Didn't Want To Dance In Front Of Madhuri Dixit & Insisted Her To Sit In Her Vanity Van!

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Karan Johar's much ambitious project, Kalank and while promoting the film, the actress spilled many beans about her song 'Ghar more pareshiya', in which she can be seen dancing in front of the Goddess of dance, Madhuri Dixit. While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Alia said, "I dance in the film but not with Madhuri M'aam. Am I mad to dance with her?"

    When asked, if in the film, will Alia Bhatt be seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit, Alia said, "Fortunately not. To my good fortune, I don't have to share the dance floor with Madhuri M'aam. But she's standing and watching me while I dance. For me, that was a reason to be nervous enough...that she was watching me dance."

    alia-bhatt-did-not-want-to-dance-in-front-of-madhuri-dixit-insisted-her-to-sit-in-her-vanity

    "I'd keep pleading for her to sit in her vanity van. But of course, she had to be in the shots. So imagine, I had to dance in front of one of our finest dancers of all times," she added.

    Talking about her working experience in Kalank, Alia said it was absolutely fantastic but also added that Kalank is one the the most challeging films she has done till now!

    Shivling Row: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Set Construction Firm Issues Clarification

    The film, which also casts Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Khemmu, is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

    Read more about: alia bhatt kalank madhuri dixit
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue