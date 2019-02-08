Alia Bhatt Does Not Charge The Same Fees As Ranveer Singh

There will be very few people who will disagree to the fact that Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in mainstream Bollywood today. Her trajectory of growth as an actor and as a person is quite evident to anyone who has followed the actress from her debut movie Student of the Year back in 2012. She has went on to deliver some amazing performances in Udta Punjab, Raazi and so on, and is just about ready to deliver yet another great performance in her next, Gully Boy.

But Alia does not let all this get to her head. She is objective and balanced when it comes to viewing her own value in the industry. Read what she said to Anupama Chopra about what she takes into account when charging her fees for a movie.

In a conversation with Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Alia Bhatt spoke about what she takes into account when charging her fees as an actor. "I will not ask for the same amount that maybe Ranveer will ask for because I cannot charge that money just based on the way my film will probably open and maybe the way his film would open. You cannot compare it so I am not diluted about that. But if any new boy, I am not being rude about it, if any new boy who's done one film is getting paid more than me just because he's a boy then, of course, I am not gonna agree with that," she said.

Her Student of the Year co-star Varun Dhawan had once said that Alia doesn't get paid enough for the work she does. He had said, "Why has it taken the trade and the industry as a whole, until a Raazi to realise that Alia Bhatt is a big star. Be it Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and even 2 States were all hits and Alia Bhatt was just as responsible for its success as I was or Arjun was."

Gully Boy releases on Feb 14th.

