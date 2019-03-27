Alia Bhatt Dons A Beautiful Peach Salwar Suit; Taimur Ali Khan Gets A Piggy Back Ride
Alia Bhatt looked beautiful in a peach colored salwar suit when she was snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. Taimur Ali Khan got a piggy back ride late in the evening on Wednesday. Looks like Tim Tim's love for piggy back rides is not going to go away any time soon as he is regularly snapped getting rides on his dad Saif's shoulders. Shibani Dandekar and Isabelle Kaif were at the launch of fashion designer Payal Singhal's new collection. Check out the pictures of these celebs!
Alia Bhatt Makes For A Gorgeous Desi Girl
Alia Bhatt was snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday evening, and she looked beautiful in a white and peach colored salwar suit, with a floral print on it. Alia has been reveling in the success of her last film Gully Boy. She will soon be seen in Karan Johar's big production, Kalank, having a star cast of Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Tim Tim Enjoying An Evening Piggy Back Ride
Taimur Ali Khan proves that he is a Nawab all the way every time. On Wednesday evening, little Taimur was snapped getting a piggy back ride when he was taken out for a walk. Tim Tim looked adorable wearing a navy blue t-shirt with beige colored shorts, and navy blue converse sneakers. This cute Bollywood baby is often seen getting a piggy back ride on his dad, Saif Ali Khan's shoulders.
Shibani Dandekar At Payal Singhal's Launch Of New Collection
Shibani Dandekar was at the launch of fashion designer Payal Singhal's new collection, Sanat. Shibani donned a beautiful Indo - western outfit, wearing a floral printed blazer with velvet navy blue harem pants. She had done her hair up in a pony tail, and she accessorized with a pair of nude stilettos.
Isabelle Kaif Looks Lovely In A Grey Lehenga
Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif too was at the launch of Payal Singhal's new collection Sanat on Wednesday. Isabelle looked stunning in a light grey sheer embellished top teamed with a matching skirt with frills.
