    Alia Bhatt's Embarrassing Moment CAUGHT ON CAMERA When She Mistakenly Called Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir'

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new lovebirds of the B-town and the duo is leaving no stones unturned to paint the town red with their romance! Alia, who has recently, spoke about Ranbir like never before has said that, "He's a supremely simple person. He's such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He's way better a person than I am."

    Alia, who's busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank, got caught in an embarrassing situation, when she was interacting with Faridoon Shahryar and Varun Dhawan was playing with her hair. Have a look at the video..

    #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #ranbiralia #cute #bollywood #mumbaifood #ipl #filmfare #aliabhattfans #alia #kalank #brahmastra #ranbir #couplegoals #varundhawan #kalank #varia #ranbirkapoor #aliaranbir #kalankpromotions #varunalia #aliavarun #oops

    Alia Couldn't Stop Her Smile

    As seen in the video, when Varun Dhawan was playing with Alia Bhatt's hair, Alia almost said 'Ranbir' but checks herself to say, 'Varun, don't!' and hidden her face in embarrassment, leaving everybody in splits!

    Alia Recently Called Ranbir 'Nadan Parinda'

    Recently, Alia ppeared on a chat show, Getting Chatty with Katty and came up with funny bio for her boyfriend. On being asked to give a bio for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia replied, "Nadan Parinda".

    Coming Back To Alia-Ranbir's Relationship

    Recently, while speaking to Filmfare, when she was asked about her relationship with Ranbir, she was quoted as saying, "No. It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now."

    She Had Further Added..

    "The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He's shooting continuously. So am I. It's not a situation where you'll see us constantly together."

    How Sweet Is That?

    "That's the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage. In fact, there's a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir's my brilliant friend."

    On a related note, Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019!

    Vivek Oberoi To Salman Khan: 'Do You Really Believe In Forgiveness?'

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
