Alia Bhatt Feels Lucky She Had No Dance-off With Madhuri Dixit In Kalank Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'!

After the magnificient teaser of Kalank, the makers of the film dropped the first song from the film titled 'Ghar More Pardesiya' yesterday. The classical number has Alia Bhatt showcasing some graceful Kathak moves in front of Madhuri Dixit. Dancing in front of the 'dhak-dhak' girl isn't an easy task as she's a trained Kathak dancer herself, we must say Alia did a good job and pulled off those dance moves with grace and poise.

While speaking to Mid-day, Alia recently opened up about the song and how she was intimidated by the idea of dancing with Madhuri.

Alia Feels Lucky Because Of This Reason The actress told the tabloid, "I was lucky that it wasn't a dance-off. Madhuri ma'am could sense my tension; she was constantly instructing me on how to conduct myself. She ensured I performed everything perfectly - from the expressions to the steps." The Toughest Part Of The Track Was This Dance Step "The spins were the toughest part; the weight of the lehenga made it difficult to spin fast. I was worried about how I had fared, but once I finished the take, Remo sir [D'Souza, choreographer] gave me an okay. That was reassuring." This Is How Alia Prepped Up For The Dance Number "While I trained in Indian classical dancing for nearly a year, I dedicated two months to this particular song. Pandit Birju Maharaj helped me crack the expressions. I consulted him a week before we shot the song." Before The Song Was Released, Alia Had Summed Up Her Feeling With This Post "A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me."

Meanwhile, Alia further told Mid-day, "We want to leave a chunk for the movie. This song is visually opulent and has a cinematic quality."

Helmed by Abhishek Burman and produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star India, Kalank has an ensemble cast which includes Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release on April 17.

