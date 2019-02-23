Alia Bhatt Gets Teary-eyed At Her Best Friend's Wedding, Have A Look At The Inside Photos Here!

English
    Weddings are all things fun especially if it's your bestie's D-day! Alia Bhatt who is currently basking in the success of her last release 'Gully Boy' recently flew to New Delhi to attend her best friend Devika Advani's wedding. Like always, the actress dropped some stunning clicks from the celebration to give us some drool-worthy moments.

    Alia was seen having a blast at her best friend's wedding and these inside clicks are a proof. Check them out right away here-

    Hey Pretty Lady

    Alia Bhatt made for a ravishing bridesmaid in a royal blue sharara draped like a sari and we must say we just can't take our eyes off her.

    Ufff, We Love This Look!

    We are definitely bookmarking Alia's simplistic yet elegant look.

    Alia Wells Up During The Wedding Ceremony

    The actress was captured sharing an emotional moment during the wedding and we so connect with this feeling!

    All In One Frame

    Alia and her group of pals strike a pose with the bride Devika Advani.

    Girl Power

    Here's one more click of Alia Bhatt where she is all smiles with her group of friends.

    Black & White Love

    Candid clicks are always beautiful, ain't they?

    Alia's Emotional Speech For The Bride

    Alia was seen giving a very emotional speech for Devika at her wedding. She started her speech by saying that "I am going to try really hard not to cry." By the end of the video, the bride became very emotional and teary-eyed.

    Have You Seen This Pic?

    'Bridesmaid' Alia walks her best friend down the aisle.

    One More Picture

    The 'Gully Boy' actress poses for a fun click.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by jhalak👩 (@cuty_kriti_aliaa_fc) on Feb 22, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by YoTainment (@yotainment) on Feb 22, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

    Here are some more pictures of Alia from BFF's pre-wedding ceremonies-

    View this post on Instagram

    🍭

    A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 22, 2019 at 8:53am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    next to you the sky’s so blue

    A post shared by 🦋Kanch (@akansharanjankapoor) on Feb 21, 2019 at 3:25am PST

    On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer Kalank. She will also be sharing screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's period film 'Takht'.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
