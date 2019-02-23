Alia Bhatt Gets Teary-eyed At Her Best Friend's Wedding, Have A Look At The Inside Photos Here!

Hey Pretty Lady

Alia Bhatt made for a ravishing bridesmaid in a royal blue sharara draped like a sari and we must say we just can't take our eyes off her.

Ufff, We Love This Look!

We are definitely bookmarking Alia's simplistic yet elegant look.

Alia Wells Up During The Wedding Ceremony

The actress was captured sharing an emotional moment during the wedding and we so connect with this feeling!

All In One Frame

Alia and her group of pals strike a pose with the bride Devika Advani.

Girl Power

Here's one more click of Alia Bhatt where she is all smiles with her group of friends.

Black & White Love

Candid clicks are always beautiful, ain't they?

Alia's Emotional Speech For The Bride

Alia was seen giving a very emotional speech for Devika at her wedding. She started her speech by saying that "I am going to try really hard not to cry." By the end of the video, the bride became very emotional and teary-eyed.

Have You Seen This Pic?

'Bridesmaid' Alia walks her best friend down the aisle.

One More Picture

The 'Gully Boy' actress poses for a fun click.