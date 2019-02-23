Alia Bhatt Gets Teary-eyed At Her Best Friend's Wedding, Have A Look At The Inside Photos Here!
Weddings are all things fun especially if it's your bestie's D-day! Alia Bhatt who is currently basking in the success of her last release 'Gully Boy' recently flew to New Delhi to attend her best friend Devika Advani's wedding. Like always, the actress dropped some stunning clicks from the celebration to give us some drool-worthy moments.
Alia was seen having a blast at her best friend's wedding and these inside clicks are a proof. Check them out right away here-
Hey Pretty Lady
Alia Bhatt made for a ravishing bridesmaid in a royal blue sharara draped like a sari and we must say we just can't take our eyes off her.
Ufff, We Love This Look!
We are definitely bookmarking Alia's simplistic yet elegant look.
Alia Wells Up During The Wedding Ceremony
The actress was captured sharing an emotional moment during the wedding and we so connect with this feeling!
All In One Frame
Alia and her group of pals strike a pose with the bride Devika Advani.
Girl Power
Here's one more click of Alia Bhatt where she is all smiles with her group of friends.
Black & White Love
Candid clicks are always beautiful, ain't they?
Alia's Emotional Speech For The Bride
Alia was seen giving a very emotional speech for Devika at her wedding. She started her speech by saying that "I am going to try really hard not to cry." By the end of the video, the bride became very emotional and teary-eyed.
Have You Seen This Pic?
'Bridesmaid' Alia walks her best friend down the aisle.
One More Picture
The 'Gully Boy' actress poses for a fun click.
Here are some more pictures of Alia from BFF's pre-wedding ceremonies-
On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer Kalank. She will also be sharing screen space with her beau Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's period film 'Takht'.
