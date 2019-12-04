Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled; Netizens Say 'She Is Annoying'
Last night, many celebs were spotted under one roof for Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards. Among others, Alia Bhatt also graced the event and while walking the red carpet, she interacted with a media person, wherein she described her 'personal style' in three words and said - comfortable, moody and free. When asked who has been the most glamorous actor/actress in the last year, she picked Anushka Sharma and Vijay Deverakonda.
While netizens were all okay with her answers, they couldn't stand the way she was speaking in the video! From calling her 'irritating' to slamming her expressions, fans posted many negative comments on Alia's video, which you can watch below...
Talking glamour and style with @aliaabhatt at the Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards 2019.
Netizens Call Alia 'Irritating'
@shoppingonline3792: "Wt kind of faces she makes while talking... Dude be professional n u dnt look cute while doing this stupid shit."
@nahida4617: "Her expression is so much irritating."
@sanjeeda_pixy_13: "Her expressions are so irritating."
@aishvince: "Whats with all the unnecessary expressions??🙄🤦🏽♀️ She just asked u a simple question, a 5 yr old could have answered better than HER."
@sabeenamaniku: "Hate the way she speaks ... I mean , so rowdy. I wish she has more class."
Meanwhile, check out who had our attention at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards...
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma looked heavenly gorgeous in a white ensemble and clearly stole the show at the do. The actress also received the Most Glamorous Star (Female) award from Alia Bhatt.
Ayushmann Khurrana
There's nothing which Ayushmann Khurrana can't do! From acing a classy look to a funky one, Ayushmann can pull off any outfit so effortlessly that we can't help but adore this versatile actor a bit more!
Check Out The Entire Winner List Of 2019 Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards
Most Stylish Star (Female): Alia Bhatt
Most Stylish Star (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana
Hotstepper of the Year (Female): Kiara Advani
Hotstepper of the Year (Male): Kartik Aaryan
Most Glamorous Star (Female): Anushka Sharma
Most Glamorous Star (Male): Varun Dhawan
Diva of the Year: Malaika Arora
Emerging Face of Fashion: Ananya Panday
Woman of Style & Substance: Dia Mirza
Fit & Fabulous: Kriti Sanon
The Specialist: Manish Malhotra
Trailblazer of Fashion: Karan Johar
Style Icon: Saif Ali Khan
Risk Taker of the Year: Rajkummar Rao
