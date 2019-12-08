    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Alia Bhatt Gets Uncomfortable As Father Mahesh Bhatt Loses His Temper In Shaheen Bhatt’s Book Launch

      Alia Bhatt, along with her dad Mahesh Bhatt recently attended a book launch of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's memoir 'I've Never been (Un)Happier'. Alia Bhatt's whole family attended the book launch in Mumbai to support Shaheen Bhatt. In the event, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt answered a few questions posed by the media. While answering one of the questions, Mahesh Bhatt lost his temper and ranted loudly, making Alia Bhatt uncomfortable.

      Alia, who sat in the middle of a heated conversation tried to stop her dad from it, but all went in vain. She was seen upset and irritated, which was pretty much visible on her face.

      The book 'I've Never been (Un)Happier' is reported to have Shaheen's psychological battles which she has faced over time, including anxiety and depression.

      Alia sported the look of a 'Boss lady' in the event. She was wearing a pinstripe co-ord with boot-cut trousers.

      While speaking at the event, Pooja Bhatt revealed the main reason behind Alia's success.

      She said, Alia did not inherit a major genetic flaw from their father, which has been inherited by the rest of the family. The genetic flaw that she means here is 'being blunt and honest'. Pooja also openly stated that Bollywood and other people live in a fake world based on appearances, where the truth does not work out well.

      Alia is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Alia Bhatt is acting with her favorite Ranbir Kapoor in the film for the very first time. 'Brahmastra' also has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy essaying key roles. Alia has signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' along with Ajay Devgn.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
