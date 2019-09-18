English
    Alia Bhatt Gives A Tight Hug To Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor & We're All Hearts Over Them!

    By
    |

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the town red with their romance. A few days ago, the lovebirds squeezed out some time from their busy schedules for a quick getaway to Kenya and their pictures made everyone go 'aww' all the way.

    Recently, when Alia's best friend, Akanksha Ranjan threw her birthday bash, many Bollywood celebrities like Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty attended the party. Even Ranbir-Alia were present at the celebrations and their love-soaked pictures have now made their way to social media.

    Couple Goals

    Couple Goals

    In this picture, Alia is seen tightly hugging the 'Sanju' actor while they pose for a picture with their friends.

    Girls Want To Have Fun

    Girls Want To Have Fun

    Alia's goofy expression in this picture while sharing a frame with Vaani Kapoor, definitely steals the show here.

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    Say Cheese For The Camera

    Alia and her gang of girls including Athiya Shetty who looks lovely in a polka-dotted top, strike a perfect pose for the lens.

    One More From The Night

    One More From The Night

    The birthday girl, Akanksha Ranjan, goes all pouty while her bestie Alia is all smiles in this picture.

    Heard This?

    Heard This?

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to turn a year older on September 28. A Spotboye report states that the Kapoors are planning a big birthday party in Mumbai as his father Rishi is back in Mumbai. Like a loving girlfriend, Alia Bhatt is also helping in make sure that her boyfriend's special day turns out to be memorable.

