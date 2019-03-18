Alia Bhatt Goes Out For Lunch With A Friend; Cast Of Romeo Akbar Walter Promote The Movie

Alia Bhatt Goes Out For Lunch With Akansha Ranjan

Alia Bhatt was snapped with a friend and fellow actor, Akansha Ranjan, when they both were out for lunch on Monday morning. Alia looked very cute in a summery outfit. She was wearing a light blue floral printed dress with a light wash denim jacket over it. She had tied her hair up in a pony tail, and she sported silver metallic sandals.

On The Work Front For Alia

Alia recently rang in her 26th birthday by cutting a cake in front of the media. After the fantastic success of her last film Gully Boy, Alia is all set to woe audiences in yet another movie, Kalank. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie has a star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and others. Kalank is set to hit the theatres on April 19th.

Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy & Sikandar Kher Promote Romeo Akbar Walter

The cast of Romeo Akbar Walter, Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher were promoting the film on Monday afternoon. The trio posed for pictures during the promotions. Mouni looked fabulous in a black ensemble with her hair tied up in a sleek ponytail, whereas Jackie Shroff looked cool as always in a khaki green shirt with black denims, and a black Gandhi cap. Sikandar Kher was casual in a light blue shirt with denims. However, the star of the film, John Abraham was missing during the promotions.

Mouni Roy On The Film

On her role in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni had said, "'RAW' was offered to me after 'Gold' and Bramashtra'. This was last year. I am playing John's love interest, it is integral to the story. She is a banker. It was superb working with John. Both Akshay Kumar (her 'Gold' co-star) and John Abraham have a lot of similarities like they are so so focused and disciplined," as reported by News18.