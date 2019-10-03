Alia Bhatt: If I’m Playing A Murderer In A Film, It Doesn’t Mean I’m A Murderer Or I Support Murder

Alia Bhatt has constantly surprised her audiences with the kinds of roles she chooses, and impressed us all with her fabulous performances, nailing each role she has ever taken up. By now, it is obvious that Alia is an actor who takes her art seriously, and is constantly looking to push her boundaries.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor was slammed by many for portraying a misogynistic 'hero' in Kabir Singh. Alia, who has worked with Shahid previously in Shaandaar and Udta Punjab, defends Shahid as she feels that an actor must explore every character possible.

She said, "If I keep too many barriers or limitations in my mind while choosing a film or the parts I am offered, it would not help me become a 'massy' actor. Cinema is art. Being an artist, these are the times when I should let my creative juices flow freely," reported Hindustan Times.

"I prefer keeping an open mind when I read a script or sit for a narration - I work that way... I think I should be open to doing different kinds of characters and try and surprise the audience every time. I should try and form a balance, entertain the audience and at the same time play characters that satisfy my creative urge," she added.

On the other side, Alia is also aware of her power to influence people as an actor, and feels responsible about exercising that power carefully. But she doesn't want to be held back by the constant thought of, 'What if my character is misinterpreted, what if the audience doesn't connect with what I am playing on screen, what if the character isn't giving out the right kind of message'. She says that she cannot limit herself by thinking what audiences will think.

"If I'm playing a murderer in a film that does not mean I am saying that I am supporting the act, neither am I a murderer in real life. Such things are quite clear. It's just another character for me, so is it for the audience, who obviously want to see me doing different roles. So I think the audience understands," adds Alia.

Alia was last seen in the multi-starrer Kalank, which failed at the box office. Next, she will be seen in Brahmastra, starring opposite her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

