Alia Bhatt Is Donating An Alexander McQueen Gown & Other Items From Her Wardrobe For A Worthy Cause

Actress Alia Bhatt will be donating a designer gown and other favourite items from her wardrobe for the sixth edition of the MiSu charity sale. The luxurious gown in question is one of her favourite pieces. The actress had worn the Alexander McQueen creation for a pre-awards function.

Speaking about the upcoming charity sale, Alia said, "Sharing garments only benefits the environment and I'm really happy to open my closet to my fans across the globe. This wardrobe includes select pieces that I've loved and treasured, including a luxury designer gown worn to a popular pre-awards function. Proceeds from this sale will go towards caring for the animals, both domestic and wild, rescued by the Kalote Animal Trust."

She further elaborated about the idea and said, "The concept of sharing wardrobes is slowly but surely catching on and we need more and more people to understand the importance of reusing garments. Changing mindsets is an uphill task but time is precious as far as the environment is concerned. We need to adopt an environment conscious approach in our daily lives, in little things we do, to really bring about that massive change. I have also started small and I'm learning as I go along."

As part of the ongoing initiative, Alia will be promoting reusing and recycling of garments by donating her handpicked favourites for the sixth edition of Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu) initiative. These items from the actresses’ personal wardrobe includes a few designer, pret-a-porter pieces and high street brands respectively.

The wardrobe will be available on an online platform for charity auctions and sales called SaltScout.com. The proceeds from the sale will go towards the Kalote Animal Trust who will be housing around 400 rescued and abandoned animals in an animal shelter home.