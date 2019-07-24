English
    Alia Bhatt Is Feeling A 'Whole Lotta Love' In Ooty; Are You Listening Ranbir?

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting for 'Sadak 2' in Ooty, recently took out a break from her busy schedule to spend some time with her family. Later, the 'Gully Boy' actress took to her Instagram page to share a cute picture where she is seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

    The netizens couldn't get over the lovely picture and showered it with a lot of praises. Have a look at it here.

    Alia Bhatt Shares A Cute Frame With Her Mother & Sister

    The actress shared this click and captioned it as, "a whole lotta love" followed by red heart emoji. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen are wrapped in a red shawl while their mother is seen sporting a heavy jacket.

    Lights Camera & Action

    On the first day of 'Sadak 2' shoot, Alia had penned a heartfelt note that read, "I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again. It's a tough climb but from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it's going to be!!!!"

    Alia On Being Directed By Her Father Mahesh Bhatt

    Before kick-starting the shoot with her father helming the film, Alia was quoted as saying by PTI, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film."

    On The Personal Front

    A report in Spotboye stated that Alia and her beau Ranbir are reportedly looking forward to a 2020 summer wedding and the actress has already placed an order for her wedding lehenga with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2019
