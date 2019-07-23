English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Alia Bhatt The Reason Why Diljit Dosanjh Has Stopped Attending Bollywood Parties?

    By
    |

    Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most-loved celebrities and how can one forget his Koffee With Karan episode? The Punjabi munda had left the entire nation crushing over his sweetness and honest answers. Apparently, he's one of the rare actors, who speaks from his heart!

    Saaho New Poster: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Get High On Love!

    Diljit will be next seen in Arjun Patiala alongside Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon. While promoting his film, when Diljit was asked as to why does not like to attend Bollywood parties, he had a rather interesting incident to tell.

    alia-bhatt-is-the-reason-why-diljit-dosanjh-has-stopped-attending-bollywood-parties

    According to Mumbai Mirror, "Diljit recalled how Varun Dhawan had messaged him to invite him to a party for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Since he was very shy, he actually did not want to attend the party. But two of his friends had been invited too and they went and revealed to Varun that Diljit is actually shooting for an ad very near to the party venue. So Diljit had no excuse but to go for the party."

    Speaking of the funny incident, Diljit said, "I was so embarrassed, so embarrassed at the party! First of all, you had to meet and greet everyone in the party. And I hate doing that! The party was wonderful, but I just didn't fit in."

    Diljit further revealed that when Alia Bhatt came over to talk to him, "She told me, 'I had laid a bet with Varun that you won't come, how come you came to the party?'. And I was like, 'That's the end of it!'. I decided after that that I would never attend another party," revealed Diljit.

    More

    DILJIT DOSANJH News

    Read more about: diljit dosanjh alia bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue