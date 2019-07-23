Is Alia Bhatt The Reason Why Diljit Dosanjh Has Stopped Attending Bollywood Parties?

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most-loved celebrities and how can one forget his Koffee With Karan episode? The Punjabi munda had left the entire nation crushing over his sweetness and honest answers. Apparently, he's one of the rare actors, who speaks from his heart!

Diljit will be next seen in Arjun Patiala alongside Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon. While promoting his film, when Diljit was asked as to why does not like to attend Bollywood parties, he had a rather interesting incident to tell.

According to Mumbai Mirror, "Diljit recalled how Varun Dhawan had messaged him to invite him to a party for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Since he was very shy, he actually did not want to attend the party. But two of his friends had been invited too and they went and revealed to Varun that Diljit is actually shooting for an ad very near to the party venue. So Diljit had no excuse but to go for the party."

Speaking of the funny incident, Diljit said, "I was so embarrassed, so embarrassed at the party! First of all, you had to meet and greet everyone in the party. And I hate doing that! The party was wonderful, but I just didn't fit in."

Diljit further revealed that when Alia Bhatt came over to talk to him, "She told me, 'I had laid a bet with Varun that you won't come, how come you came to the party?'. And I was like, 'That's the end of it!'. I decided after that that I would never attend another party," revealed Diljit.