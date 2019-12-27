Alia Bhatt Kickstarts Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Alia Bhatt, the super talented actress of Bollywood is on a high with some promising projects in her kitty. Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt is collaborating with the master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in her career, for the biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As per the latest updates, the actress has finally kickstarted the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she essays the titular role. Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share the picture of her nameplate from the sets of the movie, thus revealing that the shooting of the Bhansali project has begun.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is reportedly based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's renowned book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', which revolves around the lady don cum brothel owner named Gangubai Kothewali. Alia Bhatt is appearing as the titular character Gangubai in the movie, which is jointly scripted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Kapadia.

According to the reports, Ajay Devgn will make an extended cameo appearance in the movie, thus marking his second collaboration with SLB. The actor is said to be playing the role of an aging don who mentors Gangubai in the movie. The rumour mills also suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will make special appearances in the flick.

The project will also feature Vijay Raaz and Vinay Pathak in the pivotal roles. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is learning a new dialect for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features her in the role of a sex worker, who later emerges as a notorious lady don. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to create a different interpretation of the real-life story with the project.

Reportedly, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music score for the project, thus marking his first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, has been slated to hit the theatres in September 2020.

