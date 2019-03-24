Filmfare Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt KISSES Ranbir Kapoor, Publicly Professes Her Love For Him!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a while now. Cupid strike the couple on the sets of Brahmastra and since then their relationship has been going strong. Unlike most Bollywood couples, they generally keep their love life under low profile. However last night was an exception. For the first time ever, the couple was seen sharing some cute PDA moments at the Filmfare Awards 2019.

The power couple, both of them, took the black lady back home for their respective performances in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi'. Seated next to each other, Alia was even seen kissing her beau and said, 'I love you' to you during her award acceptance speech.

Watch the video here-

Later while receiving the award, Alia said, "Meghna (Gulzar), for me, 'Raazi' is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky (Kaushal), without you, the film wouldn't be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan (Johar) for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (pointing at Ranbir Kapoor)."

While Alia was seen giving her award acceptance speech, Ranbir was caught blushing on the camera.

Love Is In The Air The couple walked in at the venue together holding hands and we can almost feel our hearts go squish. Alia Shares A Cute 'Lovey-dovey' Moment With Ranbir We came across this picture from the award ceremony going viral on Instagram where Alia is seen kissing Ranbir on his cheek. Wait, we can already see the ladies going green with envy! Photo courtesy: @aliaabhatt_world_ (Instagram) Guess Who Shared This Picture! None other than Neetu Kapoor! She took to her Instagram page and shared this click where Ranbir and Alia are seen romantically gazing into each other's eyes, with a caption that read, "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress 🥰 congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards #bestactor#bestactress Lovebirds Ranbir & Alia Pose With Their Fans Here's one more picture from the memorable night where Ranbir and Alia are seen posing with their fans.

ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2019 Winners List: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Take Home Awards For BEST ACTOR