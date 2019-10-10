Alia Bhatt Lauds Sister Shaheen Bhatt’s Strength To Fight Depression On World Mental Health Day

As the world celebrates Mental Health Day today, October 10, it is important to note that Bollywood celebrities have brought about awareness on this issue in recent years. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt, many have strived to break the stigma of mental health in India.

On World Mental Health Day, Alia took to her Instagram to appreciate Shaheen's constant effort to overcome her mental health struggles, and also start an initiative to better the lives of others who are suffering.

Alia shared a beautiful picture of Shaheen and wrote, "I am so so proud of you @shaheenb And of @herecomesthesunofficial. You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy."

She continued, "No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you're not alone!!! I'm here a 100%.. to start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, EVERY step of the way @herecomesthesunofficial #WorldMentalHealthDay." (sic)

Shaheen has been battling depression and anxiety for over a decade now. She has been a strong advocate for breaking mental health taboos and spreading awareness. Shaheen opened up about her story in her autobiographical book titled, 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier'. Today, she launched an initiative called, 'Here Comes The Sun' with an Instagram post.

As she explains in her post, the initiative began with the idea to let people suffering from mental illnesses know that they are not alone in their struggles, and to provide friendly support. It also aims to raise awareness, and end the taboo around the topic.

"Here comes the sun is a friendly voice reminding you that you aren't alone, it's an effort to raise awareness about mental health, to start a conversation, and to help end the taboo and the stigma surrounding it. The first step to all of this is to just say hello our demons. So I'm starting off by saying Hello to my depression and anxiety," she wrote.

Check out the full post here -

MOST READ: Amitabh Bachchan On His Upcoming Birthday: Rituals Like Cake-Cutting Don't Interest Me Anymore