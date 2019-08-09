Alia Bhatt Looks Spunky In The Poster Of Her First Music Video, Prada!

Alia Bhatt is talent personified. We are no strangers to the amazing acting performances she has delivered in films ever since her debut with Student Of The Year. We have also known that Alia has a beautiful voice and is talented vocally. It looks like the actress is seriously considering a career in music as she is all ready to feature in her first music video.

The poster of Alia Bhatt's first music video titled 'Prada' released today, and Alia looks totally spunky in it. Posting this on her Instagram, she captioned it, "My first music video Coming soon! @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld." (sic). Alia is collaborating with The Doorbeen, a musical group which became popular with their single, 'Lamberghini'. Alia herself grooved to this song at her best friend, Devika Advani's wedding.

The Raazi has actress has sung many songs for films such as Sooha Saha for Highway, Ikk Kudi for Udta Punjab, Samjhawaan Unplugged for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Humsafar for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Love You Zindagi for Dear Zindagi. According to Mumbai Mirror, Prada will be the first time Alia will lend her vocals to a non-filmy song.

More on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer film, Kalank. The film did poorly at the box office, but Alia's performance was loved by the audience. The actress is currently filming for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. She is also shooting Sadak 2, which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and produced by her uncle Mukesh Bhatt. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Check out Alia's post here -

