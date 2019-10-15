Why Did Alia Bhatt & Mahesh Bhatt Start Crying On The Sets Of Sadak 2?

Actress Alia Bhatt is extremely happy to collaborate with her dad, Mahesh Bhatt on the work front for Sadak 2 - the film which also casts Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Recently, while speaking at the 21st Edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival on October 13, Alia revealed that she and Mahesh Bhatt broke down on the sets of the film.

Alia revealed that her father doesn't sit behind the monitor at the shooting location. "He's just behind the camera, near the actors. I was doing an emotional scene and I didn't plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like 'That's my Dad crying, I can't see him cry' and I started crying even more!'" (sic)

Alia further added that she doesn't care much about the business of Sadak 2 and said that irrespective of its outcome, the film will always hold a special place in her heart as it gave her the joy of working with her father.

At the same event, Alia also shared the experience of working with Mahesh Bhatt and said, "I think to myself, 'Have I managed to get the director-actor relationship with him or is it still that he's my father?' I don't know, I am still confused and I think by the end of the film I will realise what was our director-actor relationship."

While praising her dad, Alia said that he is an absolute delight to work with and it is unbelievable for her to see how clear he is with his vision. "He could be having high fever but he just doesn't stop. He is so generous with actors," added Alia.

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.