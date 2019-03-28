English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Drops Hint About Alia-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding! Read Details

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan talks about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor| FilmiBeat

    Love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the most talked about couple in Bollywood at the moment and fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to get married. While some say they might tie the knot after the release of Brahmastra, others claim that their wedding might happen much earlier than previously thought. However, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opened up about Alia-Ranbir's relationship and said that if her daughter is happy, she is happy too.

    Ranbir Kapoor Is A Lovely Boy

    "It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy," said Soni Razdan to HT.

    Soni Razdan Gives The Green Signal

    Reading between the lines, Soni Razdan seems to have given the green signal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. It's now up to the couple to decide when they'd take the next step and open a new chapter in their lives.

    Alia Bhatt Showered Love At Ranbir Kapoor During Filmfare Awards

    After winning the Best Actress award for Raazi, Alia Bhatt in her acceptance speech showered love on Ranbir Kapoor by saying, ''Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight's all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)."

    On The Work Front

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Brahmastra and the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is co-produced by Karan Johar. The film will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

    Most Read: 5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue