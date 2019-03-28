Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Drops Hint About Alia-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding! Read Details

Ranbir Kapoor Is A Lovely Boy

"It's her personal life. Ranbir is a lovely boy. I think whoever Alia has dated before or will date, (it) is her choice and her life. I'll always support her but I don't think I should discuss this you know. It's not right on my part to discuss (her personal life) in public. As a mom, I'm just happy if she is happy," said Soni Razdan to HT.

Soni Razdan Gives The Green Signal

Reading between the lines, Soni Razdan seems to have given the green signal to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. It's now up to the couple to decide when they'd take the next step and open a new chapter in their lives.

Alia Bhatt Showered Love At Ranbir Kapoor During Filmfare Awards

After winning the Best Actress award for Raazi, Alia Bhatt in her acceptance speech showered love on Ranbir Kapoor by saying, ''Thank you my mentor Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight's all about love there my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)."

On The Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for Brahmastra and the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is co-produced by Karan Johar. The film will hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.