    Alia Bhatt: My Family, Loved Ones & Relationships Are My First Priority!

    By
    |

    It's been seven years since Alia Bhatt debuted in Bollywood and the young and bubbly actress has quite a few superhits under her belt. From Highway to Raazi and Gully Boy, her performance has improved and she attracted new fans as the years passed by. Looking back at it all, Alia Bhatt opened up by saying that despite the fact she loves acting, her first and foremost priority in life is family, friends and relationships.

    I Love Acting But It's Not Everything!

    "I'm very passionate about acting, filmmaking and this whole world. But it is still a part of my life, it is not my life. I have realised this now that at the end of the day my family, my relationships and my loved ones are my priority,'' said Alia Bhatt.

    The People In My Life Are My First Priority

    "You realise all this with age. I still give my 100 per cent to each and every film I do, but I think it is not wrong to say that the people in my life, the memories and the moments I have with them are my priority."

    I Don't Attach Myself Too Much To Success Or Failure

    "I don't like being too attached to my journey. Be it success or failure. I don't let it overpower me. I shuffle between detaching and attaching. I'm just happy as long as I am working and I want to continue working. But still it is necessary to not take things too much on heart."

    On Her Upcoming Movie Kalank

    "It is a very important film for me and Varun. It is our biggest film in terms of budget till date. Honestly, we have a stress of our own release, but director Abhishek (Varman) is a close friend so the stress doubles. The journey on this film was not fun and games. It was very emotional and intense," Alia Bhatt summed it up to PTI.

