    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alia Bhatt Is On Board For ‘War’ Remake Idea With Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan!

      By
      |

      Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have floored us with their performance in the recently released War. Film critic Anupama Chopra is now wishing for a remake of the film with three of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. She took to Twitter to share her idea of a Charlie's Angels style remake of War, and Alia is on board with it!

      Alia Is On Board For ‘War’ Remake Idea With Deepika & Sara!

      Anupama tweeted, "Can someone make a #War for women - a gorgeous, clever popcorn thriller with staggeringly good looking people walking in slow motion. I think @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 #SaraAliKhan would be a hell of a trio for a desi #CharliesAngels Any takers?" (sic)

      Alia was one of the first to jump on the bandwagon of this idea as she replied, "Aye aye !" We wonder if the makers of War are listening.

      Fans loved the idea too. One user replied, "@aliaa08 that will be interesting. Rightly said by u that @ItsSaraAliKhan will be perfect for the movie and even u Alia."

      Another one suggested that Charlie should be played by Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

      "I'll buy tickets today for this one!" wrote another user.

      War has turned out to be the biggest action flick of 2019 to come out of Bollywood. The film smashed 8 box office records on the first day itself. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it had the biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema.

      Meanwhile, Alia, Deepika and Sara are all busy on the work front. Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar in January 2020. Sara is currently shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

      MOST READ: Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid: If Not For This Career, I Don't Know What I Would Have Done

      More WAR News

      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 21:01 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue