Alia Bhatt Is On Board For ‘War’ Remake Idea With Deepika Padukone & Sara Ali Khan!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have floored us with their performance in the recently released War. Film critic Anupama Chopra is now wishing for a remake of the film with three of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan. She took to Twitter to share her idea of a Charlie's Angels style remake of War, and Alia is on board with it!

Anupama tweeted, "Can someone make a #War for women - a gorgeous, clever popcorn thriller with staggeringly good looking people walking in slow motion. I think @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 #SaraAliKhan would be a hell of a trio for a desi #CharliesAngels Any takers?" (sic)

Can someone make a #War for women – a gorgeous, clever popcorn thriller with staggeringly good looking people walking in slow motion. I think @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 #SaraAliKhan would be a hell of a trio for a desi #CharliesAngels Any takers? — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) October 4, 2019

Alia was one of the first to jump on the bandwagon of this idea as she replied, "Aye aye !" We wonder if the makers of War are listening.

Fans loved the idea too. One user replied, "@aliaa08 that will be interesting. Rightly said by u that @ItsSaraAliKhan will be perfect for the movie and even u Alia."

Another one suggested that Charlie should be played by Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan.

"I'll buy tickets today for this one!" wrote another user.

War has turned out to be the biggest action flick of 2019 to come out of Bollywood. The film smashed 8 box office records on the first day itself. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it had the biggest opening in the history of Hindi cinema.

Meanwhile, Alia, Deepika and Sara are all busy on the work front. Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Deepika is gearing up for the release of Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar in January 2020. Sara is currently shooting for the remake of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

