English
 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt On Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: It's Like A Cat In My Life That I Want To Protect

Alia Bhatt On Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: It's Like A Cat In My Life That I Want To Protect

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2018 was a great year for Alia Bhatt, both professionally as well as personally. The actress struck gold with the success of Raazi and found love in her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Alia even celebrated the New Year with Ranbir and his family in New York and their pictures went viral on the internet and left everyone asking for more.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Gully Boy' actress opened up about her relationship with Ranbir and also spoke about what 2019 has in store for her-

    Alia Says There's Too Much Focus On Her Personal Life

    "Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that," the actress told the daily.

    Her Relationship With Ranbir Is Not An Achievement

    "Such talks don't bother me, but I don't like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that's what it all becomes about. It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part - and a very important part - of my life."

    This Is How Alia Defines Her Relationship With Ranbir

    "It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

    'It's Like A Cat'

    "You can say that it's like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it's not ready to come on social media the way Edward has."

    2019 Is An Important Year For Alia

    The actress told HT, "Yes, it surely is. It's the first time that I am doing many things. It's the first time I've worked with Zoya Akhtar, which is a big deal for me.

    Also, it's the first time that I've done a film like Kalank, which is a period epic drama through which I am entering this world of dance, costumes and layered acting which I have never tapped into before. It's a very different world.

    Then, Brahmastra is a supernatural world. It may be set in the present but the world is very new."

    Here's Why Alia Is Getting Nervous!

    She further added, "I will have a lot of firsts in 2019, as there are no templates for any of my films. For that reason, I've already started to get nervous. All my films are like ‘good difficult' but it has to turn out well at the end of the day."

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue