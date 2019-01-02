 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt On Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor: It's Like A Cat In My Life That I Want To Protect

Alia Says There's Too Much Focus On Her Personal Life

"Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that," the actress told the daily.

Her Relationship With Ranbir Is Not An Achievement

"Such talks don't bother me, but I don't like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that's what it all becomes about. It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part - and a very important part - of my life."

This Is How Alia Defines Her Relationship With Ranbir

"It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

'It's Like A Cat'

"You can say that it's like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it's not ready to come on social media the way Edward has."

2019 Is An Important Year For Alia

The actress told HT, "Yes, it surely is. It's the first time that I am doing many things. It's the first time I've worked with Zoya Akhtar, which is a big deal for me.

Also, it's the first time that I've done a film like Kalank, which is a period epic drama through which I am entering this world of dance, costumes and layered acting which I have never tapped into before. It's a very different world.

Then, Brahmastra is a supernatural world. It may be set in the present but the world is very new."

Here's Why Alia Is Getting Nervous!

She further added, "I will have a lot of firsts in 2019, as there are no templates for any of my films. For that reason, I've already started to get nervous. All my films are like ‘good difficult' but it has to turn out well at the end of the day."