English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Shaming Her & Ranbir For Not Expressing Political Opinions!

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt breaks silence on Kangana Ranaut & gives epic reply ; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    A couple of days ago, Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt for not voicing their opinions on political topics and staying aloof from issues concerning the society at large. The 'Manikarnika' actress even called them 'irresponsible citizens' for their apolitical stand.

    In an event where Alia Bhatt was present to receive 'Women of Worth' award, the 'Gully Boy' actress reacted to Kangana's explosive statements.

    Are You Listening Kangana?

    Alia said, "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really really respect her for that."

    Alia's Epic Comeback Reply

    She said, "And may be in a way she is right that sometimes we do hold back. Kyunki hum nahi chahte ke, khamakha kyun bolna... My dad always says that there are already so many opinions in the world that the world could do with one less opinion."

    'I Will Keep My Opinion To Myself'

    "So, I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. But kudos to her because she genuinely speaks really well." said the Gully Boy actress.

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    Kangana had lambusted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while speaking at Manikarnika success bash. The actress had said, "I think I saw Ranbir or Alia on Anupama's show saying ‘Ham politics ke bare mei kyu bolein?' Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible."

    The Actress Had Slammed Ranbir Kapoor

    She had further added, "Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai, mai kyun politics se? You know, so how, ye desh ne, ap desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?"

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd B'day Celebrations In Varanasi: From Ganga Aarti To Cutting Cake With Sword

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue