Alia Bhatt Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Shaming Her & Ranbir For Not Expressing Political Opinions!

Are You Listening Kangana?

Alia said, "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does and I really really respect her for that."

Alia's Epic Comeback Reply

She said, "And may be in a way she is right that sometimes we do hold back. Kyunki hum nahi chahte ke, khamakha kyun bolna... My dad always says that there are already so many opinions in the world that the world could do with one less opinion."

'I Will Keep My Opinion To Myself'

"So, I have an opinion but I will keep it to myself. But kudos to her because she genuinely speaks really well." said the Gully Boy actress.

For Those Who Ain't Aware

Kangana had lambusted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while speaking at Manikarnika success bash. The actress had said, "I think I saw Ranbir or Alia on Anupama's show saying ‘Ham politics ke bare mei kyu bolein?' Aise nahi chalta, you have to be responsible."

The Actress Had Slammed Ranbir Kapoor

She had further added, "Ranbir Kapoor was telling somebody ki mere ghar mei toh bijli pani ata hai, mai kyun politics se? You know, so how, ye desh ne, ap desh ki wajah se aapka ghar hai. Ye deshvasiyon ka hi paisa hai jisse aap Mercedes mein baithte hain. How can you talk like that?"