Alia Bhatt On Working With Salman Khan In Inshallah: There's A Reason Behind This Unusual Casting!
There's a lot of excitement brewing around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled 'Inshallah'. Apart from the fact that the love story has Bhansali and Salman Khan reuniting after twenty years, there's one more reason for the anticipation around the film. Inshallah has Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt sharing screen space for the first time.
While this casting coup received mixed reaction from the netizens owing to the age gap, Alia recently opened up about his unusual pairing in an interview with Mid-day.
Psst, There's A Plan!
Alia was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place, and a reason behind the unusual casting."
Alia Is Thrilled To Work With Salman
"I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination is possible," added the 'Gully Boy' actress.
Alia Feels Blessed To Be In 'Inshallah'
The tabloid further quoted Alia as saying, "It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."
Earlier, The Actress Had Reacted To The Criticism Around Her Pairing With Salman
"I didn't get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn't there be speculation."
We Should Trust SLB With His Vision, Says Alia
She further added, "There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don't think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision."
