Alia Bhatt On Working With Salman Khan In Inshallah: There's A Reason Behind This Unusual Casting!

Psst, There's A Plan!

Alia was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place, and a reason behind the unusual casting."

Alia Is Thrilled To Work With Salman

"I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination is possible," added the 'Gully Boy' actress.

Alia Feels Blessed To Be In 'Inshallah'

The tabloid further quoted Alia as saying, "It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."

Earlier, The Actress Had Reacted To The Criticism Around Her Pairing With Salman

"I didn't get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn't there be speculation."

We Should Trust SLB With His Vision, Says Alia

She further added, "There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don't think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision."